We have moved
Champion photo

Chino Valley Champion employee and account advertising executive Kim Madrid and her husband Rudy Madrid have been doing heavy lifting for the last three weeks as the Champion transitions from its 52-year-old location on Ninth Street to a modern office at 13617 12th St., Unit B. The new Champion office, with an adjoining small warehouse, is located just north of Schaefer Avenue adjacent to the Talent Factory. Champion employees spent their first full working day on Monday getting used to new surroundings and workstations. The Champion’s phone number remains the same, (909) 628-5501. Residents are invited to drop by. Owner Will Fleet purchased the Champion in 2017 from Al McCombs, who owned the paper for 61 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.