A catalytic converter etching event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon for a fee of $20 at Precision Sound on the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue where Smart & Final is located.
The event is hosted by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Police Department in response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts.
License plate numbers or a portion of the vehicle identification number will be engraved onto the catalytic converter.
The exhaust emission control devices are melted down to extract the valuable metals and thieves can receive an average of $75 to $150 per converter from metal recyclers.
They can be stolen from a vehicle in 15 minutes or less.
Information: Chino Hills Police Department, (909) 364-2000 or visit chinohills.org/vehiclesafety.
