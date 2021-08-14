The finish line is in sight for Chino’s ongoing parks and facilities master plan.
The master plan continues to move along, with a target completion date at the end of the year, according to Chino projects manager Carolyn Baltzer.
The plan is a big deal for Chino—the city hasn’t updated its parks and facilities master plan since the 1980s, Ms. Baltzer said. When completed, the plan will serve as a living document on the city’s parks, programs and facilities for the foreseeable future.
The plan so far can be found at ChinoCreatesCom munity.com.
The Chino City Council and Community Services Commission held a joint workshop July 20 where officials discussed the top priorities of the plan such as updating parks and amenities, expanding recreation programming, adding and renovating facilities, and seeking funding sources.
The plan was initiated in December 2019, only months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down facilities. Thankfully, Ms. Baltzer said, the city was able to conduct a couple of in-person community meetings before the shutdown. The meetings took a temperature of what people wanted out of their local parks.
“It was a huge help,” Ms. Baltzer said of those first meetings.
At the top of residents’ wish list is a performing arts center—a topic that has been a part of many Chinoans’ proverbial vision boards for years. Ms. Baltzer said there hasn’t been any movement yet on a plan for a performing arts center but the door is open for such a plan in the future.
During the lockdown, Chino sent out a community needs assessment via SurveyMonkey asking residents what they thought of their park system and what they would like to see in the future. Chinoans were stuck at home and more receptive to mailed surveys from the city.
The goal was 375 respondents and Chino received 475. “It was great,” Ms. Baltzer said.
According to the survey, 86 percent have visited a Chino park in the past year, with 30 percent indicating they visit at least twice a week. When it comes to physical condition, 59 percent of respondents rate Chino’s parks as “good,” compared to 33 percent as “excellent” and seven percent as “fair.”
Among the 14 percent of respondents who hadn’t visited a park in Chino in the last year, 21 percent said it was because of “lack of features we want to use,” according to the survey results.
When respondents were asked about top improvements they would like to see, trails dominated the conversation.
Multi-use paved trails and unpaved trails took the top two spots in a survey asking residents what the city’s parks and facilities needed, according to the master plan’s final findings. Shaded picnic areas and shelters and an outdoor exercise and fitness area were also among the top needs from Chino residents.
There are a few more steps the city needs to take before it can present the finished draft to the council for final approval.
A capital improvement plan, visioning and action plan, and a funding and revenue strategies plan are all in the works.
Ms. Baltzer said those steps are all about taking stock of what the city’s needs are, what trends can be found in the data, what improvements can be made and how the city can implement them.
The funding plan centers on mapping out the available funding sources for future improvements, including potential new parks. If there are available grants from the state, the city needs to identify them and figure out how to get them.
The city is aiming to send the draft plan to the Community Services Commission and the Chino City Council within the next few months, with a goal to complete the master plan by the end of the year, Ms. Baltzer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.