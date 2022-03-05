Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. will accept applications from graduating female students at Chino, Don Lugo and Buena Vista high schools for its annual scholarships through Friday, April 22
Recipients must show proof of enrollment this fall.
Applicants must submit an application, include two letters of recommendation and have a minimum 2.2 non-weighted grade point average.
Information: SICV.clubex press.com.
