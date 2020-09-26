Chino police has new homeless strategy

Chino police officers Fortino Amancio and Tim Contreras were recently assigned to the police department’s Quality of Life Team to develop positive relationships with homeless individuals.
The officers ride bicycles to areas where homeless live out of public view, such as embankments by the railroad tracks, wash areas by the freeway, and alleyways.
They check-in with individuals living in the business areas of Central and Philadelphia and Central and Walnut avenues.
The police remove encampments from the remote areas, vacant buildings, behind stores and even store rooftops.
Officer Contreras, a patrol officer of more than five years, said coming into the new position he had to “break the mentality that it’s not strictly code enforcement.”
Officer Contreras said about half of the people they interact with are receptive to offers for help, including an 81-year-old woman who had been living out of her car in the Chino Hills area for six months.
They were able to find her permanent housing.
Officer Amancio, a patrol officer of seven years who transferred to the Quality of Life team six months ago, said he can “see things are moving along in a positive direction.”
The Quality of Life Team includes two outreach workers from the non-profit organization SWAG, which stands for Social Work Action Group, contracted with the city since last year.
The City of Chino has an outreach team, case managers and a vast network of resources for services.
The police, City of Chino and SWAG employees said building trust with homeless individuals is the first step towards the goal of permanent housing.
City of Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said Chino police in 2018 received 681 calls for service on homeless issues and in 2019, there were 813 calls received. This year to date, 1,017 service calls have been received, she said.
Ms. Castro added, “These calls don’t reflect the proactive daily work of the Quality of Life, SWAG, and our Community Services Outreach Team.”
Chino Community Services Department Manager Linda Reich said, “The work has to be done day in and day out.”
Ms. Reich said homeless people have many underlying conditions that if not addressed early, lead to bigger problems.
“The city has a big network to help address this. If we didn’t, we would have a much bigger problem than we have today,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.