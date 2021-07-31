Two fatal officer-involved shootings — one in Chino Hills in July 2019 and one in Chino in July 2020 — were deemed legally justified by the San Bernardino County District Attorney, stating the officers had the right to use deadly force and defend themselves.
Chino Hills Police Department deputies Dominick Martinez, Fernando Figueroa and Juan Frias were named in a 53-page report, detailing the incident on July 16, 2019 on Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway.
In Chino, Chino Police Department Officer Matthew Hall was named in a 28-page report that reviewed the July 30, 2020 shooting in a parking lot at 12460 10th St., just north of Walnut Avenue and near the Chino Police Department headquarters.
Chino Hills
incident
Deputies Martinez, Figueroa and Frias encountered a man identified as Jose Javier Gonzalez, 52, of Chino Hills, carrying a large kitchen knife in each hand on Pipeline Avenue, near Descanso Avenue, just before 8 p.m., and saw the man walking in an aggressive manner, the report states.
The deputies pulled out their guns, ordering the man to drop the knives.
“The deputies told Mr. Gonzalez that they were there to help, and they did not want to shoot him,” the report said. “Mr. Gonzalez put a knife to his own neck and said, ‘Do it or I’ll do it myself.”
Deputies decided to deploy a less-lethal bean bag round to get the man to drop the knives, but it did not work. After a second bean bag struck the man, he began to run toward Deputy Frias as several citizens stood nearby on Pipeline Avenue watching the incident.
A third bean bag round had no effect, and a fourth bean bag missed the suspect, the report states.
The suspect ran again at Deputy Frias, who began to retreat backwards and fired shots at the suspect as the man got closer.
After Mr. Gonzalez was struck, he fell face first onto the Pipeline Avenue pavement and was taken into custody.
He died four hours later at Pomona Valley Hospital after undergoing emergency surgery for his injuries, the report said.
A video taken by a citizen was later posted on social media and was used in the investigation.
“In the video, it was clear that Mr. Gonzalez was running straight toward Deputy Frias,” the report states. “The video also corroborated what the deputies said during their interviews.”
Chino
incident
Officer Hall, a three-year member of the Chino Police Department, was dispatched to the parking lot after a man reported he was receiving threatening messages on his phone.
The man, identified as Gary Hardy Jr., 41, of Chino, reported the texts might have been coming from someone in organized crime, and refused several times to drive to the Chino Police Department, which was one block north.
“Mr. Hardy stated he was afraid to go to the station and appear to be snitching,” the report said. “He told the dispatcher he was already parked about 500 yards south of the police station and this was as close as he wanted to get.”
Officer Hall and the man talked for several minutes, and when the officer turned around and walked to his patrol unit, the man stepped out of his truck and was armed with a 10-inch knife in his right hand and a rifle bolt in his left hand, the report said.
“Sorry, man,” the man told the officer, who then noticed the knife.
Officer Hall pulled out his gun and pointed it at the man, telling him to put the knife down.
The man, however, stepped toward the officer and said, “kill me,” the report said.
After a second request to put the knife down and the man repeating “kill me,” Officer Hall fired shots when the man aggressive walked toward him.
The man fell to the ground onto his right side, was handcuffed, and the officer and other officers who arrived on scene began applying first aid, the report said.
Chino Valley Fire District paramedics pronounced the man dead a short time later.
An autopsy showed Mr. Hardy was shot twice in the right shoulder.
The shooting was captured on Officer Hall’s body-worn camera and the video was later released by the Chino Police Department.
“In this particular incident, based on Mr. Hardy’s actions and statements, he may have been suffering from some form of mental issue, as he wanted the police officer to kill him,” the report states. “To protect himself, Officer Hall stopped Mr. Hardy’s dangerous and violent conduct by shooting him with his firearm.”
