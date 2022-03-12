St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills is holding a Lenten series called “Out of the Desert” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 16, March 30, and April 6.
Lent began on Ash Wednesday, March 2. It is a time of prayer, fasting, and good works during the weeks before Easter Sunday on April 17. Bishop David G. O’Connell from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles will be the first speaker, on March 16, with the topic “Out of the Desert—Rebuilding the Church.” He will present his thoughts on the rebuilding of the universal church in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rick Howick, a radio host and speaker, will present “We Return from the Desert Together” on March 30. He will reflect on the temptations of Christ during his 40 days in the wilderness, how individuals can confront their own temptations, and how to find Christ more completely in the Eucharist and in parish life.
The third speaker on April 6 will be Deacon Tony Moralez of St. Paul the Apostle who will speak on “Out of the Desert—A Personal Journey.” He will share his personal “coming out of the desert” experience and how it relates to his faith journey on a personal level.
The evening will begin with fellowship at 6:30 p.m., the presentation at 7 p.m., and questions and answers following the talk.
The church is located at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
