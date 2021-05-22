The Chino Hills City Council will discuss the fiscal year 2021-22 budget during a Zoom workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
The council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. where a proposed street vendor ordinance will be presented.
A coronavirus update will be provided where it will be announced that city facilities will reopen June 1.
See Week Ahead, Page A2, May 25, on how to access the workshop and meeting.
Information: chinohills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.