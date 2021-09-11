School districts across the country are facing a shortage of bus drivers and the Chino Valley Unified School District is no exception.
According to several national transportation associations, COVID continues to have an impact on education in general, and school transportation in particular.
Although school bus driver shortages have been a problem for the last several years, COVID has worsened the situation.
Some of the reasons for the shortages, according to the associations, are the pay rate, drivers being furloughed during school closures, and retirement during COVID.
The bus driver shortage is expected to remain at critical levels over the coming months, according to the associations.
School district spokeswoman Andi Johnston said shortages are occurring at the school district as well, which can be attributed to COVID-19 impacts, employee retirement, drivers leaving the profession for various reasons, and a lack of interest of new, qualified applicants.
Ms. Johnston said the district is offering free training to interested applicants who are looking to become bus drivers.
The district will even allow applicants to substitute (driving vans that don’t require certifications) while attaining their certifications to drive the larger buses, Ms. Johnston said. Interested parties can contact the Human Resources Department at (909) 628-1202, ext. 1111 and a staff member will walk them through the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.