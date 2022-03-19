The Chino Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church will host a community event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20 with free clothes, shoes, haircuts, mental health talks, and prayer. The church is located at 12986 Central Ave. at the corner of B Street.
Traduccion: El evento comunitario incluira ropa, zapatos, cortes de pelo, charlas de salud mental, y oracion en la Estacionamiento de la Iglesia Adventista del Septimo Dia Espanol en Chino.
