$1 million wall to be built behind Chino Police Department

A 705-foot block wall will be built along the northern property line of the Chino Police station, adjacent to the 60 Freeway, to prevent people from breaking and entering.
The Chino City Council awarded a $1,075,083 contract to Metrocell Construction of Ontario on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Eunice Ulloa absent.
Civil Engineering Manager Maria Fraser said the police department has experienced several breaking-and-entering incidents. Prior to the construction of the Central and 60 Freeway improvement project, the trees provided coverage, but they were removed during construction leaving the facility exposed.
She said the wall will add a much-needed screen.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said the wall will help with the security of the building. “It’s amazing how easy it is to see into the back of the police operations,” she said. “Not just from the freeway but across the freeway as well.”
Police Chief Wes Simmons said one suspect was apprehended and arrested for a probation violation and another suspect fled into the neighborhood east of the station where he was arrested for breaking and entering a home.
The wall will also help alleviate noise coming from the 60 Freeway that makes outdoor training difficult to hear, the chief said.
Ms. Fraser said the work is expected to begin mid-June and will be completed in early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.