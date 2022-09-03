Most city, county, state, and federal offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day, except for a couple of facilities that will remain open as cooling centers.
There will be no regular mail delivery and Post Office lobbies will be closed.
The Chino, Chino Hills, and Cal Aero Preserve branch libraries will all be closed.
All Chino city facilities will be closed except for the Chino Senior Center at 13170 Central Ave., which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All Chino Hills facilities will be closed except for the Chino Hills Community Center which will remain open as a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
City of Chino Hills staff is available “on-call” to respond to emergencies by calling (909) 364-2860.
Trash will not be picked up in Chino and Chino Hills.
Trash collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.
Waste Management collects trash in both cities.
The Champion office will be closed.
