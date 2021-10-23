Whether a potential new city flag design would still contain the original logo was the subject of debate prior to the Chino Hills City Council voting unanimously to authorize a flag contest during the Oct. 12 meeting.
Councilman Ray Marquez said promoting a contest to redesign the city flag without council and community input was premature.
“I was a part of the incorporation movement and I do take pride in our city and the original flag,” Mr. Marquez said. “It means a whole lot to me and I know to the rest of the council.”
Councilman Marquez said he was disappointed to receive a flier just before the council meeting that announced the contest, as if it was a done deal.
“I would hate to move this forward without having more participation from the community to see if there is a need to switch our flag,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know about this.”
Councilman Art Bennett said he believed many residents would not be happy with a decision to change the flag.
“I love our logo,” Mr. Bennett said. “It’s simple and symbolic of what the city represents: the rolling hills, the trees, and the red-tailed hawk.”
Mayor Brian Johsz, who suggested the contest, said it was his intent to initiate a potential new flag design as the city approached its 30th birthday in December, but it was up to the council as a whole.
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said when the council approved city logo branding design standards with a refreshed all-blue logo in 2013, it was changed on letterhead and marketing materials without complaints from the community.
“I think the city logo we have now should have gone on the flag then,” she said. “The flag we have now is breaking every flag rule design…maybe we put it in a glass frame in the lobby.”
Councilman Peter Rogers changed the direction of the discussion when he said, “Can I jump in? We’re not looking to change our logo, we’re looking to see if there is a better way to represent our city on the flag.”
Mr. Rogers said he wouldn’t recommend changing the city logo but he was open to see what community members come up with as a flag design.
Community relations manager Valerie McClung said the branding design standards approved by the City Council in 2013 specified the city flag would bear the blue logo that was approved.
She noted that the city tile, given to citizens for special recognition, still features the original colored city logo.
“If we’re talking about maintaining the logo and just redesigning its placement on the flag, I’d be willing to take a look at it,” Councilman Bennett said.
Mr. Bennett said either logo would be acceptable to him, whether it’s the original colored logo or the 2013 refreshed blue logo.
“I think we need to keep the logo and make sure it’s on the flag,” he said.
Councilman Marquez agreed to hold the contest but disagreed with the way it was handled.
“I know a lot of people in the community take pride in the flag and they don’t realize this is moving forward,” he said.
“I love my flag, I love my city, and that’s where I’m coming from.”
Total funding of $5,100 for the contest was authorized as part of the vote for the contest, including the cost of prizes, art revisions, and the purchase of the first round of indoor and outdoor flags for a total of 13 flags.
Contest rules
Chino Hills residents who would like to create the design for a new flag have until Wednesday, Nov. 10 to submit their entries.
The design should be accompanied by a 500 or less word narrative describing the design features and symbolism.
The design should follow flag-design guidelines of keeping it simple, using meaningful symbolism, using two to three basic colors, avoiding letters or seals, and not duplicating other flags.
A committee consisting of Mayor Johsz, Councilman Rogers, a commissioner from each of the city commissions, a member of the Chino Hills Arts Committee, and city staff will judge the contest entries and award prizes to the top three entries. The winners will receive a Visa gift card in the amount of $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place and recognized at a future council meeting.
The committee will bring a variety of recommended flag designs to the City Council for consideration.
The flag that is chosen could be from a design exactly as submitted or designs inspired from a combination of different elements from multiple contest entries.
Any adoption of a new city flag would be done through resolution and a vote by the City Council.
For complete directions on how to submit entries, visit chinohills.org/cityflag contest. Information: city manager’s office, (909) 364-2610.
