Several private schools and one charter school will open their 2020-21 school year in the next few weeks.
Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Chino Valley charter school in Chino Hills will resume classes on Aug. 24 with distance learning.
“Anticipating the continuance of school closures and distance learning in 2020-21, Sycamore’s staff has spent the past five months fine tuning and building upon their successful program,” said executive director Barbara Hale.
“The upcoming school year will deliver even more individualized learning opportunities for students, increased lesson accessibility for parents and greater scheduling options for families,” she said.
Heights Christian School in Chino Hills will resume on Sept. 8 with both online and on-campus learning offered.
The campus includes an elementary school for grades K-6 and a preschool for ages toddler through transitional kindergarten.
Principal Randall Long said class sizes will be smaller and students will have physical distancing requirements.
The school has created a crisis response guideline that includes temperature checks and regular disinfecting, he said.
Ontario Christian will start the year off with virtual instruction for elementary, middle and high school students.
Preschool will be on campus for ages 2 through transitional kindergarten starting Aug. 18 with smaller classes, mask and social distance requirements for students.
St. Margaret Mary School will open Sept. 8 with distance learning.
Diocese of San Bernardino director of communications John Andrews said the high number of cases of coronavirus led to this decision, which applies to all Catholic schools in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Grab-and-go meals for CVUSD students
Breakfast and lunch meals will be served curbside at six Chino Valley Unified school sites 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Aug. 29 as students began the 2020-21 school year with distance learning on Monday.
Student identification cards or nutrition services personalized meal cards will be required to receive meals, school district officials said.
Prices are based on meal eligibility.
Students can receive meals for free, 65 cents or $3.75. Cash payments will not be accepted.
Parents can also pick up meals for their children by using their student’s identification card.
Meals can be picked up at Cal Aero Preserve, 15850 Main St., Chino; Canyon Hills Junior High, 2500 Madrugada Drive, Chino Hills; Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, Chino; Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino; Townsend Junior High School, 15359 Ilex Drive, Chino Hills; and Woodcrest Junior High School, 2725 S. Campus Drive, Ontario.
Information, chino.k12.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.