First United Reformed Church
First United Reformed Church will celebrate Easter Sunday with a 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. service on April 17. The church is located at 6159 Riverside Dr. in Chino.
Information: (909) 591-9111.
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will offer Holy Week services open to the community.
Holy Saturday will be celebrated with an Easter Vigil at 8 p.m. today (April 16). There is no 5 p.m. Mass.
Easter Sunday services on April 17 will be celebrated at 5:15 a.m. in the courtyard, 7 a.m. in the church, 9 a.m. in the church and Maher Hall, 11 a.m. at the church and Maher Hall, 1 p.m. at Maher Hall, and Spanish Mass at 1 p.m. in the church.
There will be no 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Masses on Easter.
Information: (909) 465-5503.
Living Word Assembly
Easter Sunday will be celebrated April 17 at 8:30 and 10 a.m.
Information: livingwordchino.org.
Loving Savior of the Hills
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church invites the community to celebrate Easter Sunday at a 10 a.m. service.
Visit lovingsavior.org.
Inland Hills Church
Inland Hills Church at 14670 Ramona Ave. in Chino will hold an egg hunt and family activities at 4 p.m. today (April 16), followed by a worship service in the main auditorium at 5 p.m. Easter Sunday worship will be held April 17 at 9 a.m. in the main auditorium. An egg hunt and family activities will take place at 10:15 a.m.
A second worship service on Easter will take place at 11 a.m. in the main auditorium.
Visit inlandhills.com.
Isaiah’s Rock
A sunrise service will be held at 5:45 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17, at Isaiah’s Rock Christian Fellowship, 13031 Seventh St. in Chino. A potluck breakfast will be served after the celebration.
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
The church at 12205 Pipeline Ave. in Chino invites family and friends to an Easter Sunday celebration at 8:30 and 11 a.m., with a Spanish-language service in the chapel at 11 a.m.
Children’s ministry classrooms from infants to sixth grade will be available for all services. Outdoor seating and a face mask section is available. All services will be streamed online. Information: (909) 464-8255 or visit calvaryccv.org.
CrossPoint Church
Easter Sunday will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. April 17 with an Easter choir, followed by an egg hunt. CrossPoint is located at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino.
