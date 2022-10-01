Residents attempt to battle the bite

Shown is a homemade trap with a BTi pesticide.

 West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District website

Technicians out in the community searching for mosquitoes have been coming across all kinds of do-it-yourself mosquito traps ranging from buckets filled with stagnant water to plastic soda bottles. 

Frustration from dealing with mosquito bites and the access to “life hacks” on the internet is making mosquito-killing machines tempting, said Brian Reisinger of the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. 

