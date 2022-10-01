Residents attempt to battle the bite

Technicians out in the community searching for mosquitoes have been coming across all kinds of do-it-yourself mosquito traps ranging from buckets filled with stagnant water to plastic soda bottles.
Frustration from dealing with mosquito bites and the access to “life hacks” on the internet is making mosquito-killing machines tempting, said Brian Reisinger of the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.
Some traps consist of 5-gallon buckets filled with stagnant water, sometimes with a BTi pesticide added, and others have screen covers in an attempt to stop adult mosquitoes from flying out, he said.
Technicians have even seen box fans modified with screen mesh to supposedly create a wind-powered “spiderweb.” He said many of the traps “miss the mark in execution” and bucket traps must be carefully monitored and maintained to avoid attracting and producing a great deal of mosquitoes. Mr. Reisinger said making homemade traps may be a rewarding project but it’s best to leave trapping to the technicians.
“Call us if you want to help spread the word on battling the bite,” he said.
For a property inspection, call (909) 635-0307.
