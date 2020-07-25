More than 500 parishioners participated in a “vehicle communion line” at the 9 a.m. livestreamed Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills last Sunday.
“We had a very positive response from everyone in attendance and continuously heard their words of gratitude and appreciation as they continued to move through the Communion line,” said Fr. Mike Fredericks in a written message to coordinators.
The practice will continue in conjunction with the 9 a.m. Sunday livestream Mass only.
The weekend Mass schedule has been modified and will go into effect Sunday, July 25 as follows:
Livestream Masses will be held Saturdays at 4 p.m. in English and at 6:30 p.m. in Spanish. An outdoor Saturday Mass will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets are required through Eventbrite.
The 7 a.m. Sunday Mass will be held outdoors with tickets required and the livestreamed Mass will be held Sundays at 9 a.m. in conjunction with the vehicle communion line.
Father Fredericks advised parishioners there is no shade for outdoor Mass and they should bring sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, flat footwear, bottled water, and hand sanitizer.
Masks are required and restroom use will be allowed for emergency use only.
Daily Mass is celebrated at 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday online only.
Information: 465-5503 or sptacc.org.
