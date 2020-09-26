For the second time in 10 years, Chino resident Jose Verduzco and his family have been afflicted with devastating loss.
In 2011, Mr. Verduzco’s 7-year-old son Jose died from a brain tumor and on Sunday, his 35-year-old wife Rosalba died from cancer that began in her jaw and spread in her body.
Mrs. Verduzco was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, three years after her little boy died.
She had been fighting every day to have more time with her husband and children, said family friend Josselyn Serrano.
“The family has had to deal with indescribable pain and sorrow these past 10 years,” Ms. Serrano said. “This loss brings not only emotional trauma but also tremendous financial stress on the family.”
Mr. Verduzco and his children were visited Wednesday at their Ramona Avenue home by family friends and community groups.
Ms. Serrano, Pamela Addie of the Chino Valley Unified School District’s HOPE Resource Center, and Gail Blake-Smith of Chino Valley Released Time Christian Education comforted the family and provided them with resources and financial donations.
Mrs. Blake-Smith led in a circle of prayer for Mr. Verduzco and the children.
The grief-stricken Mr. Verduzco shed tears when he spoke of his wife while maintaining a strong faith in God and resolving to be strong for his children.
Jennifer, 8, a third grader at Marshall Elementary School in Chino, said her mother was kind and helped her with multiplication tables.
Christian, 13, an eighth grader at Ramona Junior High, said his mother was always there when he needed her the most.
Misael, 18, a Don Lugo High graduate who aspires to become a firefighter, has warm memories of traveling with his mom, especially on a trip to Seattle.
Mr. Verduzco, a mechanic, said he is grateful for the support of the community, just as he was grateful 10 years ago when so many reached out to the son he lovingly referred to as “Pepito.”
Honorary officer
Little Jose was sworn in as the Chino Police Department’s first Honorary Officer and received a badge in the Chino City Council chambers on Aug. 11, 2011 one month before he lost his fight with cancer.
The police department embraced the young boy after learning of his desire to become a police officer.
The Chino Police Officers Association and police officer associations in other cities held fundraisers and raised financial donations for the family.
Jose was a student at Marshall Elementary School in Chino and played youth baseball. The Marshall community and former principal Jesus Luna stepped up to help.
“God is in control,” Mr. Verduzco said. “Only He knows why their lives were taken so young.”
He compared himself to Job in the Bible who had everything taken away from him but remained faithful.
He noted that both his wife and his son were taken in the month of September, his son on Sept. 4, 2011 and his wife on Sept. 20, 2020.
He said he learned strength from his wife.
A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St. in Chino.
Ms. Serrano has started a GoFundMe account.
To donate, visit gofundme.com and type Jose Verduzco of Chino in the search bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.