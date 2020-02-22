The city of Chino Hills doesn’t need a designation to prove that trees are one of its most cherished resources with 42,500 city-owned trees lining trails, parks, and medians.
The Arbor Day Foundation recently notified the city that it has been recognized as a “Tree City USA” after staff submitted an application last fall reflecting its commitment to the urban forest through the standards set forth by the national foundation, according to maintenance and operations manager Sean O’Connor.
Mr. O’Connor said cities that achieve Tree City USA status meet four standards of urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day.
The city held its inaugural Arbor Day last April in conjunction with the California Conservation Corps by planting 150 trees in Hollow Run Nature Park including Coast Live Oak, California Sycamore, and White Alder species.
The project was part of the city’s Healthy Hills initiative.
The next Arbor Day event is being planned for April, Mr. O’Connor said.
Two Tree City USA roadway recognition signs provided by the Arbor Day Foundation will be installed by staff at the 71 Freeway entrances at Grand Avenue and Butterfield Ranch Road.
The city has held numerous Earth Day events over the years with tree planting projects in nature parks such as Hickory Creek and Strickling.
The city has also applied for and received grants for tree planting projects in Hollow Run Park, the Madrugada Trail, a portion of Peyton Drive between Grand and Chino avenues, and on Chino Avenue between Peyton Drive and Rock Springs.
Re-certifications are required each year to maintain the designation, according to the Arbor Day Foundation website.
The city of Chino was named a Tree City USA in 1989 and has achieved the designation 25 times, according to a list compiled by the Arbor Day Foundation in 2018.
An updated list of Tree City USA cities is expected to be released this June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.