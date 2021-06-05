EdActs Global
EdActs Global, a local nonprofit providing leadership opportunities for grades K-12 and college students to create their own local and global service projects, recently collected toiletry goods and school supplies for Chino Valley Unified School District’s CARE Closet. Pictured (from left) are Fred Ramirez, founder and executive director of EdActs Global; Liz Lara, a family services program specialist; and Michelle Meza, case manager I, community services department. The CARE Closet provides items for the homeless population in the school district. Students can receive information about joining EdActs Global at edactsglobalinc@gmail.com.

