Three inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino died from complications from coronavirus last weekend, bringing the prison’s death total to nine, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana SImas.
The inmates were not identified, but all three died at an outside hospital.
A total of 640 inmates at the Chino prison have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.
One hundred and sixty eight inmates have recovered, according to the state prison’s Population COVID-19 tracking websote.
State prison officials announced Wednedsay that 691 inmates at the California Institution for Men who are at high-risk for contracting coronavirus will be moved to other state prisons where no inmates have tested positive for the virus.
Those transfers were scheduled to take place this week, officials said.
Mandatory testing for staff members began Tuesday at California Institution for Men and Avenal State Prison, which is located in Central California.
Avenal State Prison saw a huge spike in the number of inmates testing postiive for the virus during the past two weeks. Currently, the total stands at 216.
State numbers show 44 of 61 staff members testing positive for coronavirus at California Institution for Men have returned to work.
Statewide, 157 of 288 staff members who have tested positive have recovered and are back at work.
That number includes eight staff members at the California Institution for Women in Chino. Two employees at the prison have returned to work, numbers show. California Institution for Women has 131 inmates testing positive for coronavirus. One inmate has recovered.
State numbers show 105 of 127 inmates at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster have recovered from coronavirus and 10 of 11 inmates at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo have recovered.
