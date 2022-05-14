Memorial Day will be observed with a traditional ceremony of remembrance hosted by American Legion Post 299 and the City of Chino at 10 a.m. at the Chino Community Building on 10th and B streets. Wreaths will be laid in front of the war memorial honoring Chino Valley service people who lost their lives during the nation’s wars.
The memorial was built in 1930 and dedicated on Memorial Day of that year.
The Legion’s Auxiliary will distribute paper poppies and accept donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.