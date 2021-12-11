Six more logos, all refined after input from the last meeting, will be brought before the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Diamond Bar City Hall in the Windmill Room, 21810 Copley Dr.
Residents may participate by phone by calling (562) 247-8422 and enter 801349287.
The Authority is attempting to come up with a logo to create a distinct identity for the 2,500-acre Tres Hermanos Ranch that straddles both sides of Grand Avenue.
The ranch is governed by the Authority that consists of councilpersons and staff from the three cities.
The logo would be used on agendas, the future website, documents, and other uses.
Staff members from Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and the City of Industry submitted sample logos at the Oct. 25 meeting where members discussed the pros and cons of each one.
Based upon their input, the logos were redesigned as suggested (pictured).
Authority members said the logo should reflect not just the past, but the future vision for the property.
The revised illustrations attempt to represent the ranch in its totality, reflecting what the public most appreciates—rolling hills, the reservoir, the oak trees, and the longhorn cattle, according to the staff report.
The ranch, for several hundred years, was primarily home to cattle ranching operations.
The Arnold Reservoir, located on the ranch, was built in 1912 as a stock pond for cattle. It is located within the southern portion of the property surrounded by rolling hillsides.
The property is home to a large variety of flora and fauna, including many oak trees. One oak in particular that stands along a trail was the inspiration for three of the logos.
The City of Industry transferred ownership of the ranch to the Authority in 2019, with a deed restriction limiting the use of the land for “open space, public use, or preservation.”
Approximately 1,750 acres are in Chino Hills, and 695 acres are in Diamond Bar.
Members of the Authority are Ray Marquez, chairman; Cathy Marcucci, vice chairman; and directors Nancy Lyons, Cory Moss, Peter Rogers, Newell Ruggles, and Steve Tye.
Diamond Bar City Manager Daniel Fox is the executive director.
The meetings are rotated among the three cities every two years. The executive director is the city manager of the city where the meetings are held.
Written comments on the logos may be sent to the clerk by email at cityclerk@diamondbarca.gov by 4 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Indicate “for public comment” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.