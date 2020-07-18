Chino Avenue was closed for several hours Wednesday after a car struck and knocked down a power pole between Monte Vista Avenue and Third Street in Chino.
Officers were called 3:27 p.m. to a single vehicle non-injury traffic collision in the 5000 block of Chino Avenue, police said.
Workers with Southern California Edison replaced the pole.
