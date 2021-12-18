Weeks after losing $3,450 in an email scam, the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is taking steps to protect itself from potential fraud.
“There has been an uptick in fraud and security attacks on small businesses and organizations by threat actors, and, unfortunately, the Chamber fell victim to what is known as a business email compromise scam,” said Chamber of Commerce Chairperson of the Board Christina Gagnier in a statement jointly released with Chamber President Zeb Welborn Wednesday morning.
“While the proper reporting channels were followed upon discovery of the incident, liaising with the team at Chino Commercial Bank, and filing a police report with the Chino Police Department, the errantly wired funds were not recovered.”
Chamber treasurer Terry Fitch said last week he received what looked like a legitimate email from Mrs. Gagnier, asking for a wire transfer of funds for a marketing agency.
The transaction of $3,450 was completed, and a second transaction of $5,000 was stopped by Chino Commercial Bank, which identified the fraud before it could go through.
The Chamber will offer three free cybersecurity awareness training sessions in January, February and March, which will be required for Chino Valley Chamber staff and board members offered free to Chamber members.
The training sessions will be offered in-person. Online viewing will be available after the sessions take place.
The Chamber also obtained cyber insurance to protect personal information and financial resources and will implement a new incident reporting policy.
“The Chamber will institute new reporting and accountability measures to alert the Chamber president and chairperson of any suspicious activity that is encountered,” Mrs. Gagnier said.
Wire transfers have been eliminated from the Chamber’s account, she added.
“The Chamber wants to make sure its members are equipped with the appropriate training and resources to avoid what can be costly cyber incidents,” she said.
An e-book — which can be found at http://levick.com/wp-content/up loads/2020/10/LEVICK_eBook_Cyber-Securi ty_2020.pdf — has articles, tips and links to several resources business owners can use to protect themselves, Mrs. Gagnier said.
“It is an unfortunate situation, but the Chamber and its leadership are dedicated to taking the lessons learned from this incident, and instituting supports for our members,” she said. “Transparency is key to our vibrant member organization.”
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, which formed in 1913, has more than 500 businesses in its non-profit organization and holds numerous events each year.
