County, state and federal offices will be closed Saturdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Chino Hills City Hall and City Yard will be closed from Friday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 31. City facilities will reopen Monday, Jan. 3.
Chino Hills city staff will be available “on-call” to respond to emergencies by calling (909) 364-2860.
Because Christmas and New Year’s fall on Saturdays, trash delivery will not be impacted in Chino Hills.
Chino city offices will close at noon on Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31 and will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Because Christmas and New Year’s fall on Saturdays, trash delivery will not be impacted in Chino.
Chino Valley Unified School District campuses closed Friday, Dec. 17. School will resume Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Post offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and there will be no mail delivery those days.
The Chino and Chino Hills branch libraries will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 30 through Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Champion office will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.