High school seniors living in the Monte Vista Water District area of Chino can submit applications and essays for the 2021 Bruce J. Lance Jr. Water Scholarship. Deadline is Friday, March 5.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be available. The students must carry a 2.5 grade point average of higher to be eligible. The scholarship, which was previously available to Montclair High School seniors only, is now open to high school seniors who live within the service area boundaries, which include the northern portions of the city of Chino, said Monte Vista Water District community affairs coordinator Gabby De La Cruz. Information: mvwd.org/scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.