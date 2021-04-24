The 19th annual Corn Feed Run Car Show and Cruise will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (April 24) at the City of Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave.
Central Avenue will close between Riverside Drive and Central Avenue; C Street will close between Seventh Street and Central Avenue; D Street will close from Sixth Street to Central Avenue; and Chino Avenue will close from Sixth Street to Central Avenue during the show. The public can attend for free.
