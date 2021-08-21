Jazz and blues entertainer Derek Bordeaux

Jazz and blues entertainer Derek Bordeaux

 Champion file photo by Marianne Napoles

Jazz and blues entertainer Derek Bordeaux known for his sultry renditions of Motown classics, jazz, and R&B will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the gazebo outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Seating is available at 5 p.m. Participants should bring lawns chairs or blankets. Beer, wine, and refreshments will be available for purchase. The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation. Cost is $10 per person. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit chinohillsfoundation.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.