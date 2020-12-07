Autopsy report concludes murdered solider from Chino was decapitated

An autopsy concluded a 21-year-old U.S. Army Paratrooper from Chino found dead in May after a camping trip in North Carolina was decapitated, according to a report released by the Division of Forensic Pathology at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine.
No arrests have been made in connection with the death of Enrique Roman-Martinez, whose partial remains washed ashore six days after the camping trip with seven others on an isolated island at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina.
Mr. Roman-Martinez— who attended Newman Elementary, Ramona Junior High and Don Lugo High all in Chino—was last seen May 22, but he wasn’t reported missing until 19 hours later, according to investigators with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
His phone and wallet were found at the campsite and he was last seen wearing blue shorts and no T-shirt.
Investigators determined a few weeks later that the soldier was the victim of a homicide, but said no additional details were being released to protect the integrity of the investigation.
“While decapitation is, in and of itself, universally fatal, the remainder of the body in this case was not available for examination, and therefore potential causes of death involving the torso and extremities cannot be excluded,” according to the Brody School of Medicine autopsy report. “A definitive cause of death cannot be determined, but the findings in the case are most consistent with death due to homicide.”
The report added that evidence showed “multiple chop injuries of the head” and a “jaw broken in at least two places.”
There was no evidence of drug use in Mr. Roman-Martinez body tissues, the report states.
A flag-draped casket carrying the partial remains was flown to Los Angeles International Airport on Aug. 19 and driven to Forest Lawn Cemetery in Covina for burial a few days later.
Mr. Martinez-Roman’s sister Griselda Martinez expressed outrage at the seven soldiers who were on the camping trip remaining silent.
“They know what happened to my brother, but they are refusing to speak up,” Ms. Martinez said. “They were on the camping trip with my brother and didn’t report him missing for 19 hours. Where is the camaraderie? Where were they when my baby brother was being dismembered? I want them to see that Enrique was loved so much. I want them to feel ashamed and guilty… there is no honor in silence.”
Mr. Roman-Martinez joined the Army at age 17 in 2016, and was station at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was scheduled to be medically discharged in September.
He attended airborne school in Georgia and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg since March 2017.
A $25,000 reward is being offered by the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command for information on the soldier’s death.
Anyone with information can call the Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777, the Military Police Desk at (910) 396-1179 or submit information https://www.p3tips.com/. Tips can remain anonymous.
“This was my baby brother and I wish I could’ve done more to protect him,” Ms. Martinez said. “My brother was brutally murdered Memorial Day weekend and we’re hoping we can find someone who knows what happened that can speak up. My brother was such a kind-hearted and lovable person. He didn’t deserve this.”
