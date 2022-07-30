The Chino Hills Planning Commission will hold a special meeting/public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive, to discuss the revised draft 6th Cycle Housing Element and related documents.
The city has been working for two years to update the housing element for its General Plan to meet state guidelines on high-density housing, holding numerous workshops and hearings.
