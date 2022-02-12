Car strikes power pole, hydrant in Chino

Chino police officers look over the scene where a Mustang GT collided into a power pole, hydrant and street sign Thursday morning on Riverside Drive. 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Riverside Drive between 10th Street and Benson Avenue was closed for several hours Thursday after a driver crashed her Mustang GT into a power pole, hydrant and street sign before coming to a stop near two trees at 13th Street in Chino. 

Power lines on the south side of Riverside Drive from 10th to 13th streets were hanging and Southern California Edison crews arrived on scene alongside the Chino Police Department. 

Police said the female driver was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain.

The cause of the 8:36 a.m. collision remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.