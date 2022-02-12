Car strikes power pole, hydrant in Chino

Riverside Drive between 10th Street and Benson Avenue was closed for several hours Thursday after a driver crashed her Mustang GT into a power pole, hydrant and street sign before coming to a stop near two trees at 13th Street in Chino.
Power lines on the south side of Riverside Drive from 10th to 13th streets were hanging and Southern California Edison crews arrived on scene alongside the Chino Police Department.
Police said the female driver was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain.
The cause of the 8:36 a.m. collision remains under investigation.
