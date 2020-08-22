Another town hall meeting on Chino Hills police relations with the black community took place Wednesday, Aug. 19 at the police station on Peyton Drive.
Capt. John Walker said it was for residents who were on the wait list from last month’s meeting that was capped at 50 because of social distancing rules.
The meeting was not publicized in advance.
Capt. Walker said it was a continuation of the last meeting for those unable to attend and contained the same content and speakers.
He said 10 residents attended the meeting.
In addition to the law enforcement speakers, city officials included city manager Benjamin Montgomery, assistant city manager Rod Hill and Councilman Ray Marquez.
