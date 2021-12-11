Bethlehem reenactment
An outdoor event free to the community called “Walk Through Bethlehem” will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. tonight (Dec. 11) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3354 Eucalyptus Ave. in Chino Hills.
Visitors will walk through Old Town Bethlehem including a nativity with animals, booths set up with canvas sides to resemble little shops, and demonstrations such as candle-making and pottery making.
Children will be able to make Christmas crafts.
There will be fresh-made bread, fruit, and a cookie stand, all free.
Youth Parade and Fair today
The City of Chino invites the community to celebrate the holiday season at the Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Dec. 11).
The parade begins at 9 a.m. on the corner of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue and ends at Chino Avenue.
A Holiday Fair and Carnival featuring a craft fair, rides, entertainment, and food is available.
Holiday food drive in Chino
Chino Spectrum Marketplace at Grand and Edison avenues will host a community food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Dec. 11) in the food court fountain area, on the south side of Grand Avenue.
Food will be distributed by Chino-based Food for Life Ministry. Anyone who donates receives a chance to win more than $100 in prizes. The Ayala High School Choir and Lil’ Dickens Carolers will perform.
Make a Child Smile returns Dec. 15
Chino Valley firefighters will provide holiday shopping sprees to pre-selected Chino Valley school district students for the annual Make a Child Smile event at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Walmart in Chino.
The event, which includes photos with Santa, crafts, and lunch, is by invitation only.
Firefighters and local law enforcement motorcycle officers will escort school buses with children and their chaperones to the event.
Chino Hills Police toy drive
Residents who would like to donate to the Chino Hills Police Department toy drive may drop off unwrapped toys on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 17 at 14077 Peyton Drive. Collection boxes are also located throughout the city.
Gifts for teens and sports equipment are especially needed. Information: (909) 364-2000.
Chino Hills Police ‘toy store’ Dec. 17
Parents of families in need are welcome to pick up toys donated by residents and local businesses from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 Peyton Drive.
Pre-registration is not necessary and children do not need to be present.
Supplies are limited on a first come, first served basis.
Toy giveaway Dec. 17
Chino Neighborhood House, 13130 Sixth St., will host a Christmas toy giveaway for children ages 2 to 12 on Friday, Dec. 17. Registration is required by visiting the organization from 9 a.m. to noon today (Dec. 11).
Families must live within Chino Valley Unified School District boundaries.
Each registered child will receive a bicycle or scooter. Information: chinoneighborhoodhouse.com.
Pancake breakfast Dec. 18
Don Lugo High School’s Grad Nite 2022 will host a Breakfast with Santa pancake fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Applebee’s restaurant, 3956 Grand Ave., Chino.
Cost is $10. Dine-in or take-out options are available.
Church to hold toy distribution
Praise Chapel Chino Valley will hold a community toy distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the church parking lot, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (562) 843-6786.
Breakfast with Santa closed
Registration is closed for the annual “Breakfast with Santa” that will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Registration is closed
Snowman trail on Christmas Day
The Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center will be decorated as a winter wonderland with the nature trail transformed into a snow-covered path lined with trees dusted with snow, a photo booth, and winter arts and crafts activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Day and Friday, Dec. 26.
The meeting room will be decorated with a winter scene.
The event is called Winter Wonderland.
Discovery Center is located at 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
Information: (909) 780-6222..
Christmas bird count Dec. 18
The Chino Hills State Park will host a Christmas Bird Count at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea. Participants will take a walk through the park to identify birds with qualified leaders. No birding experience is necessary. Binoculars and bird guides will be provided.
Numbers will be provided to the Audubon Society.
‘A Christmas Carol’ until Dec. 18
The classic Christmas story “A Christmas Carol” featuring miserable miser Ebenezer Scrooge who hates the holidays until visited by a few ghosts will be performed through Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Seventh Street Theatre in Chino, 13123 Seventh St.
Performances will be held at 8 p.m. today (Dec. 11), Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18; and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
Cost is $18 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and students.
Reservations can be made by calling the box office at (909) 590-1149 or visiting chinocommunity theatre.org.
The Chino Community Theatre is requiring audience members to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result, less than 72 hours.
Due to the small space inside the theatre, masks will be required, with no exceptions.
Kids Winter Camp
A winter camp is being held for children in grades first to eighth from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, Dec. 20 through Dec. 24; and Dec. 27 through Dec. 31 at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino.
Weekly camp fees are $120 for the first child, $113 for the second child, and $106 for the third child. Non-residents are required to pay an additional $10 fee per child per week.
Daily camp fee is $30 per child per day $40 for non-residents. Information: (909) 334-3258.
No passports during holidays
There will be no passport services at Chino Hills City Hall from Monday, Dec. 6 to Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Passport information and the online appointment system can be accessed at chinohills.org/passports.
Passport services are provided in the city clerk’s office on the second floor at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
Christmas tree recycling in Chino
Chino residents who would like to recycle their Christmas trees can have them picked up by Waste Management collectors. Trees will be picked up at the curb on scheduled collection days between Monday Dec. 27 and Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Trees must be free of decorations to be collected.
Christmas tree recycling
Residents can recycle their holiday tree by placing it next to their containers on their regular trash day from Monday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. All decorations, tinsel, and the tree stand must be removed.
Trees larger than six feet tall must be cut in half to be eligible for pick-up.
Flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be chopped and placed inside the trash container, or residents may request a bulky item pickup by contacting Republic Services at (866) 238-2444.
Bulky item pickup in Chino Hills
Chino Hills residents may request a bulky item pick-up, at no cost, to handle large trash items that may be generated during the holiday season.
Republic Services offers free bulky item pick-ups for household items that are too large to put in the regular trash bin.
Single family residences receive up to three pick-ups per year at no charge.
Pick-ups must be requested at least seven days in advance by calling Republic Services at (800) 700-8610.
There is a 10-item limit and each item may not exceed 100 pounds.
