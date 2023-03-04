Curb ramps on Tronkeel Avenue raise concerns

Resident Bruce Bickley rides his scooter on Tronkeel Avenue, near 17th Street, to examine how much space a bicyclist has before approaching the street’s curbs ramps. A shared route pavement marking can be seen in photo.

 Champion photo by Briana Munoz

After the Champion reported on the installment of curb ramps with metal gutters along Chino Avenue, a resident called with similar concerns about curb ramps which he said poses a threat to bicyclists and himself.

Bruce Bickley, who is disabled, said the curb ramps on Tronkeel don’t make it any easier to cross the street because he has to go out onto traffic to use them. “I’d rather go on a driveway,” he said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.