Curb ramps on Tronkeel Avenue raise concerns

After the Champion reported on the installment of curb ramps with metal gutters along Chino Avenue, a resident called with similar concerns about curb ramps which he said poses a threat to bicyclists and himself.
Bruce Bickley, who is disabled, said the curb ramps on Tronkeel don’t make it any easier to cross the street because he has to go out onto traffic to use them. “I’d rather go on a driveway,” he said.
City spokesperson Vivian Castro said the curb ramps do not encroach into the bike lane. The shared route pavement markings were installed concurrently with the curb ramps to improve safety along the road, Ms. Castro said.
Tronkeel was previously a shared bike route where cyclists could use the entire street, she said. “The addition of the curb ramps has served to increase bicycle safety by blocking car parking and travel,” Ms. Castro said.
Mr. Bickley said the curb ramps from 16th Street to Oaks Avenue take up portions of the bike lane, forcing bicyclists to swerve in and out of the lane. He said Tronkeel is a “race street” with cars going 60 miles per hour. “Somebody’s going to get killed,” he said.
The curb ramps and markings were installed in May as part of a $1.7 million project that includes curb ramps, curb and gutter, sidewalk and pavement repairs, and striping improvements on 16th, 17th, and 18th streets and Serene Avenue from Benson Avenue.
