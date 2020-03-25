To protect customers’ health and reduce the potential spread of coronavirus, Omnitrans has enacted temporary adjustments to its bus boarding procedures through Sunday, April 19.
In addition, Omnitrans is suspending its fares during that time period.
Customers must board and exit the bus using the rear door.
Customers with mobility devices will continue to board and exit through the front door.
“As you know, customers boarding the bus from rear doors are unable to use the farebox (with the exception of sbX buses),” Omnitrans officials said in a post on their website, answering customer questions about the changes. “For that reason, and to provide some financial respite for customers during this tough time, fares are being temporarily suspended.”
Customers are also advised to practice preventative actions, such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, washing hands frequently and staying home if sick.
Omnitrans said it will continue to provide enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of buses and facilities.
Information: text OMNI19 to 333-777, follow on social media @Omnitrans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or call (800) 966-6428 during regular office hours.
