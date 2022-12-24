Family of eight loses Chino Hills home to fire

“We’ve called it home for so long. And, in the blink of an eye, it’s gone.”
Julio Chavez is doing everything he can to support his family after a fire destroyed the house that they’ve called home for the past 10 years just 10 days before Christmas.
Eight people, including Mr. Chavez’ parents, brother, sisters, and small children were forced from the single-story home at 14515 Violet St., at the corner of Eucalyptus Avenue, when a fire erupted on the outside of the chimney around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 15.
The house, which the family rented, was consumed by the flames, and fortunately, everyone inside the home, two horses on the property and a dog escaped injury.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters needed about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, but flames consumed the entire house. Two work trucks and a car were also destroyed.
“It was so hectic, it just happened so fast,” Mr. Chavez said.
He said the family had spent the morning at breakfast to celebrate a birthday and gathered back at the house to continue the celebration.
A fire was lit in the home’s chimney, his mother was cooking food for later that day and a couple family members were taking a nap.
After a while, some family members began to smell smoke.
“They did smell fire, but assumed it was from the fireplace,” Mr. Chavez said. “My dad was by the fireplace just relaxing and watching the fire burn. My mom saw a glare through the window that looked like fire. The dog was barking.”
His dad, Felipe Chavez, quickly ran outside and saw a fire burning from the outside of the chimney.
Grabbing a hose, he tried to extinguish it with water.
At the same time, several passersby, neighbors and a Chino Valley Fire District fire inspector saw the thick smoke billowing from the house and barged into the front door to help everyone evacuate, Mr. Chavez said.
“My sisters were still sleeping, and someone woke them up to get them out,” he said.
Firefighters arrived moments later and battled flames and thick smoke while also assisting with the horses and the dog.
The dog was reunited with the family and the horses were moved away safely.
The cause of the fire, however, remains under investigation, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.
“We really didn’t expect for the whole house to burn. We thought the firefighters would come and put their hoses on it. It took about 20 to 30 minutes for the fire to take over the entire house,” Mr. Chavez said.
“The fire not only destroyed the house, but nearly everything inside, including Christmas presents,” he said.
In the hours after the fire, the family spent about $500 on essential items, including blankets, clothing, toothpaste and toothbrushes, flip flops and combs.
The family reached out to the homeowner for help but was told ‘I’m sorry. We can’t cover you or help you.’
That news hit hard since the family did not carry renter’s insurance due to its cost.
The elder Chavez retired three years ago from his tree trimming business after his wife was diagnosed with cancer. Mr. Chavez said his parents had recently been falling behind in some bills.
“The trucks that were damaged were not operational, but he had all of his tools still in the truck for whenever he could go back to work,” Mr. Chavez said.
Family members in the home are now living apart. Some are living with family in Hesperia and others are nearly 100 miles away with family in Los Angeles.
“We really can’t pick and choose where we go right now,” Mr. Chavez said.
Three children at the home are students at Litel Elementary School in Chino Hills, which is located less than 500 feet from the home.
One student is in fourth grade and two others are in kindergarten, Mr. Chavez said.
A Go Fund Me page — https://gofund.me/ea4c89b3 — was created by Mr. Chavez to help his family.
So far, the page has raised $3,010 out of a goal of $10,000 as of Champion press time.
“It wasn’t our house, but it was our home. The younger children grew up there. My nephews grew up there and my sisters have grown up there,” Mr. Chavez said.
“We called that place home for so many years. This is heartbreaking because if we don’t end up going back, we are never going to have again what we had. This community is amazing and beautiful. I don’t think we are going to find what we had in Chino Hills anywhere else.”
