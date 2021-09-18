An equestrian facility with three lighted arenas, an announcer’s stand, shaded bleacher seating for 600, and animal wash racks needs one key component to make it work: horses.
On Sept. 8, the City of Chino Hills entered into phase 3 of its four-pronged approach to revitalize McCoy Equestrian Center by hosting a meeting that was attended by 14 residents.
Many offered a variety of suggestions to transform McCoy into the vibrant center it enjoyed in its heyday.
Juels Fisher of Chino Hills who boards her horse in Carbon Canyon proposed obstacle course events, renting McCoy to trainers to hold clinics, and finding a way to build a round pen that provides the benefits of working with horses in a way that is not possible in a large arena.
Dan Fox, a longtime Carbon Canyon resident, said there are more than 100 horses in the canyon and a major horse trainer who resides there.
“We have to figure out a way to get stalls at McCoy,” he said. “There are companies that can put them in and take them down.”
English Road ranch owner Suzi Vliestra agreed that stabling is a critical issue for McCoy to grow and prosper because they allow for multiple day shows.
Ms. Vliestra said the key to turning things around is for the city to focus on a vision or game plan that would result in the “McCoy Equestrian Park” as the premiere destination for southern California equestrian events and education.
The way to make that happen is to create an equestrian advisory committee that would use the “expert and free services” of equestrians who are passionate about the vision of Frank and Helen McCoy, she said.
“It’s unrealistic to think that specialty knowledge should exist within current staff,” she said. “Equestrian facility operation is an unusual niche, so hire it, rent it (consultant), or better yet, and at the lowest possible cost, grow your own with a proactive advisory committee.”
Ms. Vliestra has been asking for such a community for several years, but as of yet, she has not received affirmation from city officials.
When asked about the suggestion, community services director Jonathan Marshall said all feedback provided at the meeting is being taken into consideration and will be presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Senior community services supervisor Melissa Armit, who led the meeting, said city staff conducted neighbor-to-neighbor meetings with residents of English Road and English Place and held an onsite facility assessment with officials from the City of Norco.
An equestrian survey was taken that included assessments on amenities, operations, and rental pricing, she said. Mrs. Armit announced some fairly new policies on open ride hours and rules.
The warm-up arenas are available for free open riding from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Mrs. Armit said residents should contact the Community Center if they need the driveway gates unlocked.
Marcia Mayeda, a Chino resident who boards her large Shire draft horse “Murphy” on English Road and rides at McCoy several days a week, said the city has done a fantastic job maintaining the facility, except for the footing.
“I believe you would put Chino Hills on the map for equestrians if you put in some permanent or temporary stabling so overnight shows could take place,” she said.
Ms. Mayeda agreed that an equestrian advisory committee made up of knowledgeable horse people can best evaluate and recommend programming and facility needs. She said there are many experts on English Road and in Carbon Canyon.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Mrs. Amit said all the findings from the neighbor-to-neighbor meetings, the community meeting, and assessments will be developed into a plan and presented to the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission for discussion, and ultimately to the Chino Hills City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.