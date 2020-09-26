San Bernardino County has announced that the 2020-21 Property Tax Postponement Program is available for qualifying taxpayers through the State Controller’s Office.
The loan program allows eligible homeowners, including low-income seniors and disabled individuals, to postpone the payment of their current-year property taxes on their primary residence at an interest rate of five percent, according to County Auditor-Treasurer/Tax Collector (ATC) Ensen Mason.
Assembly Bill 133 revised the income limit for the program, raising it to $45,000 for the 2020-21 filing period.
The income limit will be adjusted annually based on the rate of inflation and lowered the interest to five percent per year.
“Low income seniors, the blind, and disabled residents of San Bernardino County deserve all the assistance we in government can provide,” Mr. Mason said.
“Helping these residents remain in their own homes is a high priority for me, and I encourage all who qualify and are having difficulty paying their property taxes to sign up for this program as soon as possible,” he said.
Residents needing assistance can call 387-8308.
Applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 through Feb. 10, 2021 and will be processed in the order they are received.
To qualify, a homeowner must meet the following criteria:
•Be at least 62 years of age, or blind, or disabled.
•Own and occupy the home as their primary place of residence.
•Have a total household income of $45,000 or less.
•Have at least 40 percent equity in the property.
•Not have a reverse mortgage on the property.
Postponed taxes and interest become due and payable when the homeowner moves or sells the property, transfers title, defaults on a senior lien, refinances, obtains a reverse mortgage, or passes away.
Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate they continue to meet eligibility requirements.
Applications are available at the Tax Collector’s Office at 268 West Hospitality Lane, First Floor, in San Bernardino or online at www.sco.ca.gov under the Public Services tab.
Information: (800) 952-5661 or send an email to postponement@sco.ca.gov.
