The community is invited to a Christmas block party from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6085 Joaquin St. in Chino, near Chino and Magnolia avenues to celebrate the memory of Laiken Kenwood who died from acute lymphocytic leukemia in 2008.
She would have been 26 years old in March.
The lights on the house will be turned on at 7 p.m. preceded by a countdown.
Laiken died at the age of 13, and her mother Stacey Fenwrick has hosted the party for the past 14 years with her husband Jim because of her daughter’s love for Christmas lights.
Many residents consider the Lights for Laiken event as the start of their Christmas season.
The celebration will include a DJ, cookies, hot chocolate, a photo booth, visit from Santa Claus, and a complimentary Love 4 Laiken Christmas ornament.
Each year, the family crafts a special ornament to give back to the community for the kindness that was shown when Laiken was battling cancer.
The event will take place rain or shine.
Mrs. Fenwrick said she is overwhelmed by the number of people who still honor the memory of Laiken while celebrating the joys of the season at the block party.
Mrs. Fenwrick, then Stacey Pleasant, was a single mother and Chino Hills resident when Laiken was diagnosed with cancer. Laiken was active in the Chino Hills Junior All American Cheer program.
Information: Mrs. Fenwrick: (909) 720-7178.
