Changes to the city’s housing element will be considered by the Chino Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6 in council chambers, 13220 Central Ave. The proposed changes include items that were suggested by city councilmembers at a workshop on Jan. 17. For example, the council rejected recommendations by the consultant to reduce parking requirements and to waive recreational facilities if a housing development is within a half-mile of a park. The commission will also discuss the two overlays that were created to allow the city to reach its target housing requirement.
The City of Chino has been mandated to build 6,978 housing units over the next eight years, with approximately 3,397 of those units as low and very low income.
