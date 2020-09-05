Positive cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population at the California Institution for Women has dropped to zero during the past two weeks, and no inmates who tested positive last month remain in quarantine, state prison numbers showed Friday morning.
The women's prison at 16756 Chino Corona Road in the southern end of Chino is one of 10 state prison facilities with zero positive results during the past 14 days after having a total of 351 cases among its inmates since the pandemic began in March.
Three hundred and forty inmates have recovered, 10 inmates were released while positive with the virus, and one inmate and one staff member have died.
State prison numbers show 310 inmates, or about 25 percent of its population, were tested for COVID-19 during the past two weeks, returning zero positive results.
"The California Institution for Women reacted quickly and aggressively to the COVID-19 health crisis and has no active cases in the facility," said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terri Hardy.
"In May, as soon as CIW was made aware of its first positive case of COVID-19 among the incarcerated population, the institution immediately implemented isolation and quarantine protocols developed by California Correctional Health Care Services," she said.
That included adjusting its housing assignments by reassigning female inmates who tested positive for the virus but were asymptomatic, to a 220-bed housing unit at the prison to allow for social distancing, Mrs. Hardy said.
"All individuals placed in isolation or quarantine units have daily medical rounds conducted to monitor and assess them directly in the unit," the spokeswoman said. "This includes screening of symptoms by nursing, distribution of medication, and mental health clinical contact as needed."
Prison employees are tested every two weeks and screened every time they enter the prison.
Social distancing rules must be followed among staff and all work spaces and inmate living areas must be cleaned and sanitized.
At the California Institution for Men in Chino, 358 inmates, or 14 percent of the prison's population, have been tested in the past 14 days.
Eight inmates have tested positive in that time frame, state numbers show.
Currently, 15 men's prison inmates are currently quarantined for the virus.
A total of 1,114 inmates have tested positive since March.
Twenty-one inmates at the California Institution for Men have died from the virus, prison numbers show.
"(The prison) has incorporated 13 tents into the institution, which are utilized for temporary housing to assist with social distancing," said California Institution for Men spokesman Lt. Tom Lopez. "CIM also has a testing rate that is more than three times the state and national testing rate and ongoing mandatory testing is taking place for all staff and contractors."
State numbers show 222 men's prison and 74 women's prison employees in Chino have tested positive for the virus. More than 174 have returned to work.
Statewide, 11,024 inmates and 2,908 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 9.257 inmates and 1,587 staff members have recovered, according to state numbers.
