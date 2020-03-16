Residents will be able to remotely participate in tonight’s (Monday, March 16) Chino Planning Commission and during Tuesday’s city council meeting as the city follows new state guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. at council chambers at 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
The public, however, can still attend either meeting in person, but will be subject to social distancing measures.
The meeting room capacity will also be reduced, city officials said.
Only the city council meeting will be shown live on the web at cityofchino.org/agendas or on Chino Channel 3, officials said.
Anyone wanting to send in public comments to the planning commission can email planning@cityofchino.org, but any emails sent after the public hearing for the agenda item will not be included in the record.
The emails should identify the meeting date and item you wish to comment on in the email’s subject line.
For city council meetings, comments can be emailed to administration@cityofchino.org.
The meeting date and item the resident wants to comment on should be included in the email’s subject line and received before the close of the public hearing portion of the agenda item.
Information: cityofchino.org/covid19.
