The Celtic Shamrocks ‘08 girls’ soccer team won the State Cup Championship in the Silver Elite Division for the 2021-2022 season. Pictured are Coach Bruce Campbell, Samantha Lopez, Emily Prescot, Amia Gomez, Chelsea Vasquez, Lili Acosta, Danica Peters, Jaidyn Williams, Coach Frank Ramirez, Coach Wade Stoner, Alyssa Stoner, Paulina Beckett, Viviana Hidalgo, Aidan Darney, Arianna Zlotek, Vivi Ramirez and Audrey Raglin. Not pictured are Reese Sarafica and Jazzy Williams.

