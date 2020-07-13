Two Pomona men were jailed Sunday morning on suspicion of possessing stolen mail belonging to residents in three cities, including Chino Hills, and methamphetamine and drug materials during a traffic stop in Chino Hills.
Gregory Stephen Diaz, 53, and Trevor Shane Carson, 47 were arrested at 11:49 a.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot at 13251 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills, said Deputies A. Mendoza and K. Shepherd.
The deputies talked with the two men as they sat in their car and learned Mr. Carson was on felony probation in Los Angeles County and had a no-bail warrant for his arrest for an unspecified probation violation, the deputies said.
Mr. Carson was also in possession of several pieces of stolen mail taken from four victims in Chino Hills, Diamond Bar and Pomona, the deputies said.
He was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug materials, they added.
Ms. Diaz was also arrested on suspicion of possessing drug materials.
Both men were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. County jail records show Mr. Carson is being held on $50,000 bail.
Mr. Diaz was released at 2:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a citation, according to jail records.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
