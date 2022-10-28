American Legion Post 299 will host a “trunk or treat” for children from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at 13759 Central Ave. in Chino. Information: (909) 628-2080.
***
Holy-ween Trunk or Treat, 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church parking lot, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Children should wear a costume depicting their favorite saint.
***
Tricks or Treats, 4 to 6 p.m., today (Oct. 29) at the Chino Spectrum Marketplace at the food court in the fountain area. The event will include trick-or-treating at participating stores, carnival game booths, candy and prizes, and pumpkin decorating.
***
Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Praise Chapel Chino Valley, 14562 Central Ave. in Chino. The event will include trunk-or-treating, games, candy, activities, and prizes.
***
Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. today (Oct. 29) at Southlands Church Chino, 5559 Park Place. There will be activities and fun for the entire family.
***
A 7-foot tall fire-breathing dragon will be just one feature in an interactive yard display at 13331 Branding Iron Place in Chino with flying bats and ghosts, carnivorous trash cans that will try to eat you, a reanimation science lab where time runs backwards, a tree of skulls and skeletons, a crazy flying clown, and pop-up ghosts.
***
Next door, at 13319 Branding Iron Place, a small petting zoo will be available with lambs and dwarf goats.
***
The Nightmare Before Christmas will be held at the home of Greg and Rory Traver at 13031 Raintree Place in Chino. The couple, of Command G Design Group, has been adding to their handcrafted display each year. Lighting and music are featured. Their display can be seen on Facebook or Instagram @Chino Halloween Town.
***
Terror on Tourmaline can be visited at 16686 Tourmaline St. in Chino Hills with six creatures over 12-feet-tall and multiple animatronics by Kyle Nadeau and his daughters Zoey and Kora.
The DeCambra family is paying tribute to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” with animatronic pirate skeletons, a sunken shipwreck, and synchronized lighting. Visit 15932 Wilmington Road in the Fairfield Ranch community in Chino Hills. Family friendly, no gore.
***
The Chino Hills State Park will host a Haunted Halloween Weekend with activities, scary arts and crafts, and spooky decorations, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 29) and Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea.
***
CrossPoint Church at 6950 Edison Ave. in Chino will hold its annual Fall Festival from 4 to 6 p.m. today (Oct. 29) that will include trunk or treat, bouncers and a train, games, crafts, popcorn, and snowcones. The event is free.
***
Howl-o-ween Pawty, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Kahoots Pet Store, 4200 Chino Hills Parkway in the Chino Hills Marketplace. The day will include games, raffles, snacks, treats, costume contest for children and pets, and face painting at selected times. The host will be Echo the cockatiel, the store’s mascot.
***
Chino Valley Community Church will hold its annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 14601 Peyton Drive. Participants will trick-or-treat through the parking lot of decorated trunks, win prizes in a scavenger hunt, enjoy a free hot dog dinner, and pose in photo booths. Information: (909) 606-4848 or visit cvc church.org.
***
Living Word Assembly Church will hold a Harvest Festival and Trunk or Treat from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 11887 Telephone Ave. in Chino. The event will include music, bouncers, candy, a petting zoo, train ride, raffles, and activities. Food will be available for a minimal cost and hot dogs and drinks will be given free to children ages 2 to 12.
***
The BOBie Cycling Club invites the community to its annual Halloween Bicycle Ride at 6 p.m. today (Oct. 29) with a meet-up at Cypress Trails Park, 6571 Schaefer Ave., adjacent to Rhodes Elementary School in Chino. The ride is a slow, six-mile cruise through the Halloween-decorated neighborhoods in the vicinity of Chino Avenue, Mountain Avenue, Edison Avenue and Fern Street. Bicyclists are encouraged to decorate their bikes and wear bike-friendly costumes. Lights and helmets are required. Minors must be accompanied by adults. Information: meetup.com/bobie_cycling_club/events/288492141.
***
The Oscar Favela household at 2940 Little Oak Way in Chino Hills will share their home with the community, which is transformed into the Little Oak Cemetery. The front yard displays 12 animatronic creatures with lights and fog machines. Residents can view the scene from 7 to 10 p.m. nightly.
***
The Danny Willie, Jr. family invites residents to view their spooky front yard at 13248 Tenth St. in Chino.
***
Chino Valley Calvary Chapel will celebrate “Lightfest” with food, games, jumpers, candy, music, and family activities. The community is invited to the free outdoor celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The church asks that participants refrain from wearing revealing or scary costumes.
***
The City of Chino will celebrate Halloween Spooktacular from 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. The event will feature carnival rides, a costume contest, trunk or treating, games, and giveaways.
***
Yanks Air Museum will host a Trick or Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. today (Oct. 29) at 15121 Stearman Drive, Chino. Children dressed in costume will be admitted free.
***
The Howl-O-Ween Dog Park Day will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Oct. 29) at Vila Borba Park, 17001 Amadora Drive off Butterfield Ranch Road. The event, sponsored by Dog Park for Chino Hills, will include a dog costume contest, trick-or-treat for children in costume, food, drinks, treats, and vendors. Trophies will be awarded for the dog costume contest. Information: Jim Gallagher, (909) 518-9318.
***
The annual Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, sponsored by the City of Chino Hills, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at 13920 City Center Drive. The costume contest will begin at 4 p.m. for various age groups. The event will include candy and craft stations, mobile recreation games, and a photo booth.
