A 29-year-old Chino Hills man was jailed Sunday on suspicion of pepper spraying a woman in the face and assaulting a man two days earlier in the parking lot of a bank in Chino Hills.
Bryan Cota was booked on $500,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault causing great bodily harm, unlawful possession of tear gas by a convicted felon and unlawful use of tear gas, jail records show.
Deputies were called at 6:34 p.m. to 14808 Pipeline Ave., on a report a woman was pepper sprayed as she sat in her car in a parking lot next to Citibank, said Deputies T. Van Amberg and D. Ramirez.
“The suspect walked back to his vehicle after he pepper sprayed the victim,” the deputies said.
A man heard the woman scream and chased after the suspect.
A fight took place between the man and the suspect before the suspect got into his vehicle and drove away.
The unidentified man was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center for a laceration above his eye, the deputies said.
Chino Valley Fire District paramedics treated the woman at the scene.
She was not hospitalized.
An investigation led to the identity of the suspect, who was tracked to the Circle K-Mobile station at Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Jail records show Mr. Cota was arrested at 5:54 p.m.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
