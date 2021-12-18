By Marianne Napoles
It began at 3 a.m. Dec. 9 and eight days later, on Dec. 16, the Republic Services trash strike was over.
Waste and recycling services resumed in Chino Hills the next day, Friday, Dec. 17.
The contract was ratified between Republic Services and Teamsters Local 396 that represents more than 400 sanitation workers.
“We’re confident our members were able to achieve a fair agreement that addresses their concerns,” said Adan Alvarez of the Teamsters Local 396.
“More than anything, we hope this contract improves standards in the industry, including working conditions,” he said.
Employees said they were working 14-hour days while exhausted, creating potential safety issues while operating the large trucks.
Mr. Alvarez said the contract addresses the hiring of more workers and treating employees fairly.
An employee who works in Chino Hills told the Champion last week that workers who spoke up at meetings were intimidated by management and if the employees complained about excessive hours, they were taken aside and admonished for “not wanting to work.”
Republic Services sanitation worker Omar Ortiz said on Thursday that workers now have a commitment from the company to cease engaging in unfair labor practices.
Ron Herrera, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 396, said the victory would not have been possible without the brave members of Teamsters Local 396 on the picket line at Anaheim and Huntington Beach.
Republic Services issued a statement Thursday night that it was pleased with the agreements for new contracts with the Teamsters.
“We take pride in providing our employees a total rewards package that includes competitive wages and comprehensive benefits,” stated Republic Services. “We look forward to resuming regular service in our communities.”
The City of Chino Hills will continue to accept bagged residential trash at Chino Hills Community Park at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue until Sunday, Dec. 19.
The drop-off location staffed by city employees will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Dec. 18) and Sunday, Dec. 19.
Chino Hills Mayor Ray Marquez said Thursday he’s happy the strike is over.
He said the strike probably wouldn’t influence his decision on selecting a refuse hauler, but he wouldn’t forget it.
The city is in the process of selecting a trash hauler because the Republic Services contract has expired.
The top four contenders are Republic Services, Waste Management, Athens, and Burrtec.
Only four councilmembers will be able to vote for a new contract. Councilman Brian Johsz is employed with Athens and recently promoted to vice president of government affairs.
His former position was director of government affairs.
He has been recusing himself from city council discussions because of financial conflict of interest.
