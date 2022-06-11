The Chino housing measure that appeared on Tuesday’s primary election ballot appears to have won by a 3-1 margin.
Unofficial election results posted by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters on Thursday at 4 p.m. showed Measure Y winning with 73.3 percent of the vote.
More than 3,800 votes were cast in support of the measure, and 1,394 voted against it.
The City of Chino placed the measure on the ballot to allow for the creation of two overlay zones that would accommodate 91 locations for multi-family housing to comply with the state’s mandate to build 6,978 residential units by 2029.
County supervisor
San Bernardino County races resulted in a relatively certain victory for Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman, who was in the lead with 55.69 percent of the vote as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
Connie Leyva trailed Mr. Hagman with 37 percent of the votes, followed by Larry Wu with 7.3 percent.
Ms. Leyva, the current state senator representing Chino in the 20th District, will serve out her term until November. She did not run in the newly created District 22.
In county contests, if a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary election, the candidate is considered elected and will not move on to the November general election.
In other county races, Sheriff Shannon Dicus, appointed in 2021, beat Clifton Harris by a wide margin, capturing 74 percent of the vote, compared to Mr. Harris who received just under 26 percent.
San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson will remain in place as he was unopposed.
Melissa Rodriguez and David K. Tulcan are new judges, winning by large margins in the races for San Bernardino County Judge of the Superior Court.
State and federal
State Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, with 58.72 percent of the vote, beat Toni Holle with 41.28 percent.
They were the only two candidates who ran in the newly created District 53 that replaced the former District 52 represented by Mr. Rodriguez.
The two will face off in the November election.
Assemblyman Philip Chen will remain the assemblyman for Chino Hills in the new 59th Assembly District because he ran unopposed.
Chino Hills will have a new state senator in the newly created District 32 where Kelly Seyarto and Brian Nash will battle it out in November.
Mr. Seyarto received 59.6 percent of the vote and Mr. Nash received 40.4 percent. The two men are unknown in Chino Hills.
For the newly created State Senate District 22, Chino will likely be represented by Susan Rubio of Baldwin Park, who took a strong lead over challengers Vincent Tsai and Chino resident Kimo Mateo.
For Congressional District 35, a portion of Chino Hills would be represented by Norma Torres, who took a strong lead over her challengers.
The Fairfield Ranch and Los Serranos neighborhoods fall into District 35.
Chino Hills was split into two Congressional districts, 35 and 40.
Most of Chino Hills falls into the newly redrawn 40th District that extends as far south as Rancho Santa Margarita.
Congresswoman Young Kim, formerly representing Chino Hills in the 39th District, is seeking re-election in District 40 with challengers Greg Raths, physician Asif Mahmood, and Nick Taurus.
Ms. Kim’s district includes cities or areas in San Bernardino, Orange, and Riverside counties.
She received 34.4 percent of the vote, with Dr. Mahmood receiving 40.1 percent and Mr. Raths receiving 23.8 percent.
Speculation is that although Ms. Kim trailed Dr. Mahmood, her main competition was fellow Republican Mr. Raths, who will be out of the competition in November.
Ms. Kim, along with Ms. Torres, will move into the November election competing against their respective opponents.
The primary election will be certified by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters no later than July 7.
