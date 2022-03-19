By Marianne Napoles
A group of Chino Valley women that meets quarterly to select and support a worthy cause has chosen Priceless Pets for a benefit fundraiser that will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at the Chino American Legion Hall, 13759 Central Avenue, south of Schaefer Avenue.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Cost is $25 per ticket for a taco lunch, beverage, and a bidding paddle to play “QuarterMania.” Raffle tickets are sold separately.
QuarterMania is a cross between a raffle and an auction where participants hold a numbered paddle to bid on an item.
Participants should bring quarters for bidding.
The Chino Valley Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care was established in 2016 where women gather to support local charities.
The group held its first meeting at Cannataro’s Restaurant in Chino last month after a COVID dormancy.
During the quarterly meetings, the women listen to three presentations from charitable groups and select one for the donation.
Each woman donates $100 to the selected group.
Currently, there are about 22 women and the goal is to reach 100 women, said board member Laurel Bell.
“Quite a few women had to drop out during COVID but we’re back now,” she said. “We’re trying to get our name out there and we’re doing some revamping.”
Each year, the goal is to select one organization for a fundraiser. In 2018, when there was an increase in suicides in the Chino Valley Unified School District, the women contributed to a room near the counseling center at Chino Hills High School where students with anxiety could collect their thoughts.
The 100+ Women Who Care returned with a bang by holding an immediate fundraiser instead of waiting for the end of the year.
Priceless Pets, the recipient, is a no-kill pet rescue located in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace in Chino Hills on Eucalyptus Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway.
Ms. Bell said since its establishment, 100+ Women Who Care has raised $35,000 for non-profit groups.
Tickets to the QuarterMania fundraiser may be purchased in advance or at the door. For tickets, call Wendy Orosco at (909) 364-1542.
Vendors are needed to supply gift items. Call Valerie Pestana at (909) 631-5450 for information about the group and for details on how to become a vendor.
